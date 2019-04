A local election candidate in Tipperary town has again criticised the rates waivers for big businesses in the town.

Barry Walsh is running in the Tipp/Cashel electoral area under the March 4 Tipp banner, alongside Lisa McGrath and Anne Marie Ryan.

His family owned pub on the Main Street in Tipperary closed in October of last year.

Barry Walsh says the rates are crippling small businesses, while the council lose out on big money from larger businesses.