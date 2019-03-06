McGrath highly critical of Turas Nua scheme

A Tipperary TD has rebuked the Employment Minister for ignoring a Dáil vote on Turas Nua.

It’s a scheme set up to get people off the live register by bringing them into new lines of work for which they have no past training.

The initiative has come under fire in recent times for forcing people to work or face deductions from their benefits.

A Dáil vote was taken for the disbandment of the scheme yet it was ignored by Minster Regina Doherty.

Deputy Mattie McGrath expressed his dissatisfaction with the Minister’s actions.