LEO praised for its part in creating Tipperary jobs

Minister for Jobs Pat Breen has praised the efforts of the Local Enterprise Office in the creation of 42 new jobs in confirmed for Tipperary.

Half of those jobs will be at Mack Engineering, in Nenagh, with 15 created at Horizon Offsite in Cahir and the remainder at Phil Purcell Engineering in Thurles.

The Tipperary Local Enterprise Office was a key factor in the development of these local companies, offering grants and mentoring supports to enable their growth.

Speaking at the event at MACK engineering in Nenagh, Minster Breen highlighted the role that LEO plays in developing local industry.