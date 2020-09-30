Kelly hopes Dáil will back call for universal sick pay

Labour Party leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says that the Government must act now and introduce universal sick pay.

He was speaking following the result of a survey showing huge public support for the change, which will be voted on in the Dáil today.

The Ireland Thinks Poll shows that 87% of those surveyed support a legal right to sick pay.

It comes ahead of a vote later today on the bill, which was introduced by the Tipperary TD.

Alan Kelly warned that Covid will be with us for at least the next 6 months but yet Irish workers still have no legal right to sick pay.

The problem was highlighted during lockdown, as many workers admitted going to work while sick, as they said they couldn’t afford not to work.

Ireland is currently one of only 5 EU countries without the right to sick pay.