Drop in unemployment in Tipperary this month

There are just under 9,000 people signing on the Live Register in Tipperary.

Latest figures from the CSO show the number of people signing-on nationally is now below 230,000.

There was a drop of 409 people claiming Jobseekers Benefit or Jobseekers Allowance in the Premier County last month compared to March.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 8,997 signing on across Tipp’s eight Social Welfare offices with all of them continuing their downward trend.

The biggest reduction was recorded in Thurles where there were 82 fewer on the Live Reg – however the mid-Tipp office still has the highest figure in the county at 1,776.

Year on year the Tipperary figures are down over 1,800 – there were nearly 10,800 in April of 2017.

Nationally the number of people on the Live Register is at the lowest level since July 2008.

The CSO says there was a decrease of 3,100 between March and April and a decrease of nearly 39-thousand on April 2017.