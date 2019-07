Nenagh is set for a boost with the creation of 200 new jobs over the next 3 years.

It’s been announced that Modular construction company LMC Group are taking over the Proctor and Gamble facility.

They will also retain their current site at Birdhill.

The company hopes to hire from the local community and will be looking for people across a range of disciplines including all forms of tradespeople.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says huge work was done to ensure these jobs came to Tipperary.