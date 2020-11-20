More than €280,000 granted between three Tipperary enterprise centres

Three enterprise centres in the Premier County are sharing in grant funding of more than 280,000 euro.

8.4 million euro in total was allocated in government funding for centres whose finances were significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Questum Acceleration Centre in Clonmel is to get 112,300 euro for the provision of Zoom facilities and internal renovations.

98,000 euro is heading to Thurles Community Enterprise Centre, and the Sustainable Ireland Cooperative Society and North Tipp Green Enterprise Park is to get almost 72,000 euro.