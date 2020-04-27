Dramatic rise in domestic abuse during lockdown

There has been a 20% jump in domestic abuse related calls to Gardaí compared to this time last year.

The increase is being attributed to the amount of time being spent at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gardaí are placing an increased focus on tackling domestic violence during the pandemic.

Government Official, Elizabeth Canavan is reminding victims they can breach the 2km rule.

“If you’re seeking help from a violent or abusive relationship, the 2km travel rule does not apply. You can travel to get to safety, you can travel to seek help – that is an essential journey,” she said.

Ascend Domestic Abuse services provide support and information to women who have or are experiencing domestic abuse in their intimate relationships.

They have offices across Tipperary in Nenagh, Roscrea and Thurles. If you need assistance or support, please call 067 56676 or email [email protected]