Donohoe Unveils Budget 2020 Details

This is the Brexit budget and Paschal Donohoe has announced a 1.2 billion euro package should there be no deal.

It includes funding to protect businesses, agriculture and tourism if the UK crashes out of the EU.

Also announced was a carbon tax increase so petrol and diesel costs will go up at midnight.

Other home heating fuels will have the tax increase delayed until next May.

Other environmental taxes were announced too, including a charge on new cars.

There’s also more environmental incentives such as an extension of the help to buy scheme but little for renters.

Other main points include:

– No big tax cuts

– A record budget for health with more home help hours

– 50c extra tax on a pack of cigarettes

But no mention by Paschal Donohoe of a rise in the minimum wage which had been expected.

