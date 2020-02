A Tipperary primary school principal says that the education service being offered is “remarkable” considering their level of resources.

Louise Tobin of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town says the current investment in education is “very low”, and believes an urgent increase in the capitation grant is needed.

Currently, primary schools receive €179 per child per school year, down from €200 in 2010.

Ms Tobin says that stretching those resources is very difficult.