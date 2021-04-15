Killenaule soccer pitch destroyed by vandals

An act of wanton vandalism is under fire after significant damage was caused to a sports facility in Killenaule.

It appears that a number of cars were driven onto the local soccer field over the weekend.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald says the hard work of locals in keeping the pitch well has been ruined.

“The volunteers and the people working in the field have a lovely job done and it was all completely undone now by a few people who have no consideration for anything.”

“They went in and drove around in a number of cars doing donuts and things like that. The field is completely destroyed and its really frustrating when you have people in the background working hard and it completely undermines everyone’s efforts that were involved in the soccer club in Killenaule.”