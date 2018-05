As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, Gardaí are warning people in Tipperary not to drink and drive.

On the long weekend in May last year there were 8 people arrested in the county for drink driving offences.

While just last weekend there were 12 people arrested in on suspicion of the same.

They are hoping those figures will drop this weekend.

Inspector James White of Clonmel Garda Station has appealed for people to be sensible…