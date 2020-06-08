Drugs seized in Carrick on Suir

A woman has been arrested following a drugs seizure in Carrick on Suir over the weekend.

Shortly after 3 o’clock yesterday Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Carrickbeg area of the town.

They seized suspected alprazolam pills that were in blister packs branded ‘Ksalol’.

These tablets have an estimated street value of approximately €25,000.

A woman in her 30’s was arrested at the scene and detained for a time at Clonmel Garda Station.

She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.