Drugs seized in Cahir

Cahir Gardaí have seized a small quantity of drugs during the search of a premises in the town.

It comes following further drug seizures in the county earlier this week.

A premises in Carrigeen Industrial Estate on the Clogheen Road was searched under warrant yesterday evening at around 5p.m.

A small amount of cannabis herb was located.

No arrests were made, and investigations are ongoing.

It comes following the discovery of over half a million euro worth of cannabis herb and ecstasy – along with 21,000 euro in cash – in the Cashel and Killenaule areas on Monday.