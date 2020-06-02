Drug seizure in Carrick on Suir

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants in Carrick on Suir.

Shortly before 7 o’clock last evening detectives and uniformed Gardaí from Carrick on Suir, assisted by the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at an address on the Ballyrichard Road in the town.

During the course of the search Gardaí found a polytunnel at the rear of the property which contained €8,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants.

The plants were seized by Gardaí along with a number of extractor fans. The plants will now be sent for analysis.

A hydraulic press and other paraphernalia associated with drug supply was also located on the property and seized.

No arrests have been made but investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.