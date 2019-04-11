Court appearance following Clonmel assault

A man has appeared before Cashel District Court in relation to a spate of offences across South Tipp last week.

The accused was arrested in relation to two assaults in Clonmel on Wednesday last.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, 35 year old Thomas Delaney with an address at 10 Father Matthew Court, Tipperary Town faced a total of 6 charges when he appeared before Judge Terence Finn.

He faced one count of assault causing harm and another of the theft of a mobile phone following an alleged attack on a man in the Wilderness Grove housing estate in Clonmel on April 3rd.

The 35 year old also faces two counts of trespass with intent to steal at premises in Bansha and Cahir on the same date while he was charged in relation to the slashing of tyres in Cahir and for allegedly failing to pay for €40 worth of fuel at a filling station on the Bansha Road in Tipperary town, also on April 3rd.

The court heard Mr Delaney already appeared in court last Saturday charged with the assault of a woman on the Western Road in Clonmel – again on the same date.

Judge Finn noted that new charges were developing in the case and remanded Mr Delaney in custody to appear before Clonmel District court on the 16th of this month.