Cashel Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Cashel area in the early hours of this morning.

A young lady was assaulted on the Dualla Road leaving the town, after accepting a lift from two people from the main street in Cashel shortly after 1am.

She managed to escape the car and made her way to a nearby house – where the alarm was raised.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or may have dashcam footage of the Cashel town centre from between 12.45am and 1.45am this morning is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.