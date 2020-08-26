More Covid-19 cases expected in new round of testing at Golden mushroom plant

Walsh Mushrooms say they’re awaiting the outcome of another round of COVID-19 testing.

The factory in Golden had dozens of staff test positive in the last fortnight following an outbreak.

In a statement to Tipp FM News, the company says that staff were retested on Saturday and that early indications are that a small number of the tests have returned positive.

They say as they’re not given direct access to the results, they don’t know the exact numbers, and they add that it’s important they get the factory back to full operation as quickly as possible to safeguard jobs.