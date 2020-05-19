COVID-19: 51 more cases confirmed, one of those in Tipperary

A further 16 people with COVID19 have died.
51 new cases have also been confirmed.
It brings the death toll from the virus to 1,561, while there are 24,251 confirmed cases in this country.
In Tipperary, one extra case has been diagnosed, bringing the total for the Premier County to 525.
This evening’s full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,561* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Tuesday 19 May the HPSC has been notified of 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 17 May (24,176 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 390 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
As of midnight Monday 18 May, 295,626 tests have been carried out.
Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.
Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said:
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
ENDS
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,561 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,176
|Total number hospitalised
|3,143
|Total number admitted to ICU
|390
|Total number of deaths
|1,308
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,661
|Number clusters notified
|806
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,126
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,841
|57.3
|Male
|10,296
|42.6
|Unknown
|39
|0.2
|Total
|24,176
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|90
|0.4
|5 – 14
|275
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1744
|7.2
|25 – 34
|4066
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4249
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4357
|18
|55 – 64
|3119
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1727
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2205
|9.1
|85+
|2276
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|188
|6
|35 – 44
|248
|7.9
|45 – 54
|422
|13.4
|55 – 64
|463
|14.7
|65 – 74
|553
|17.6
|75 – 84
|708
|22.5
|85+
|453
|14.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|148
|0.6
|Cavan
|800
|3.3
|Clare
|315
|1.3
|Cork
|1372
|5.7
|Donegal
|477
|2
|Dublin
|11759
|48.6
|Galway
|438
|1.8
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1379
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|302
|1.2
|Laois
|254
|1.1
|Leitrim
|80
|0.3
|Limerick
|603
|2.5
|Longford
|279
|1.2
|Louth
|743
|3.1
|Mayo
|556
|2.3
|Meath
|782
|3.2
|Monaghan
|485
|2
|Offaly
|461
|1.9
|Roscommon
|307
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|525
|2.2
|Waterford
|147
|0.6
|Westmeath
|656
|2.7
|Wexford
|212
|0.9
|Wicklow
|659
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.