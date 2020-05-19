COVID-19: 51 more cases confirmed, one of those in Tipperary

A further 16 people with COVID19 have died.

51 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 1,561, while there are 24,251 confirmed cases in this country.

In Tipperary, one extra case has been diagnosed, bringing the total for the Premier County to 525.

This evening’s full statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,561* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 19 May the HPSC has been notified of 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 17 May (24,176 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,143 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 390 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,661 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,759 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,372 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of midnight Monday 18 May, 295,626 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 36,818 tests were carried out and of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the NPHET Expert Advisory Group, said:

“Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of COVID-19 in the community.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today is World Family Doctor Day. GPs continue to play a key role in Ireland’s response to this pandemic. General Practice is open and has continued to be a vital point of access to healthcare for all during this pandemic.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,561 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,176 Total number hospitalised 3,143 Total number admitted to ICU 390 Total number of deaths 1,308 Total number of healthcare workers 7,661 Number clusters notified 806 Cases associated with clusters 9,126 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 17 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,841 57.3 Male 10,296 42.6 Unknown 39 0.2 Total 24,176

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 44 0.2 1 – 4 90 0.4 5 – 14 275 1.1 15 – 24 1744 7.2 25 – 34 4066 16.8 35 – 44 4249 17.6 45 – 54 4357 18 55 – 64 3119 12.9 65 – 74 1727 7.1 75 – 84 2205 9.1 85+ 2276 9.4 Unknown 24 0.1

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.2 25 – 34 188 6 35 – 44 248 7.9 45 – 54 422 13.4 55 – 64 463 14.7 65 – 74 553 17.6 75 – 84 708 22.5 85+ 453 14.4 Unknown 2 0.1

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 148 0.6 Cavan 800 3.3 Clare 315 1.3 Cork 1372 5.7 Donegal 477 2 Dublin 11759 48.6 Galway 438 1.8 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1379 5.7 Kilkenny 302 1.2 Laois 254 1.1 Leitrim 80 0.3 Limerick 603 2.5 Longford 279 1.2 Louth 743 3.1 Mayo 556 2.3 Meath 782 3.2 Monaghan 485 2 Offaly 461 1.9 Roscommon 307 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 525 2.2 Waterford 147 0.6 Westmeath 656 2.7 Wexford 212 0.9 Wicklow 659 2.7

