Councillor urges measures to protect native honey bees

Tipperary is being urged to adopt the Pollenator Plan to help save Ireland’s native honey bees.

Recent research shows that 75 percent of people know they are under threat but only just over a third have taken any kind of action to reduce this.

Under the Pollenator plan simple actions by communities, councils, schools, businesses and others could reverse this simply by planting wild flowers or leaving some green areas fallow.

Cllr Micheal O’Meara is calling on the Nenagh Municipal District to play its part.

