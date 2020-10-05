Tipp publicans fear move to Level 5 of Covid restrictions

A move to Level 5 of Covid-19 restrictions would be the death knell for many pubs in Tipperary.

That’s according to Thurles publican Ciaran Leenane who also operates and off-licence.

He says publicans have spent considerable money getting their premises compliant with the Covid-19 regulations.

“I think a lot of pubs will just get fed up of it.”

“To be in the business and to understand – I suppose I was lucky as I have the off-licence.”

“Talking to publicans every day of the week – the stress and strain that it has put on them is absolutely phenomenal. The relief to get open – and a lot of pubs are open and won’t be making money because of the restrictions like earlier closing – but the bills will have to be paid.”

“But to go back and close them after all the money that was spent!”