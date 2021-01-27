Tipp publican expects the sector to be the last to reopen once lockdown ends

A Tipperary publican says despite the impact on business we need to face up to the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic that is killing people.

Anne Timmins has run Davern’s Bar in Rossmore for the last 13 years and says the pub has effectively been closed since March 15th last year.

While accepting the need to have the lockdown continue she does feel that the wet pubs will bear the brunt of closures.

Speaking on Tipp Today Anne doesn’t expect any return to normality any time soon.

“Normal life? Well I can’t see 2021 bringing normal life to anybody, not at this stage.”

“I personally don’t think they’ll open the ‘wet pubs’ until if we’re lucky by April or May. Again the ‘wet pubs’ are going to be left until the last minute again.”