Temporary testing facility being built in Golden after Covid-19 outbreak

A dedicated Covid-19 testing facility is being erected in Golden this evening after an outbreak of the virus at a mushroom farm.

It’s understood the Health Minister has been informed this afternoon of as many as 11 confirmed cases at Walsh Mushrooms.

The company has told Tipp FM this evening that operations have been suspended.

The HSE is working with the Defence Forces to construct a temporary testing facility this evening at Golden Church, so that all remaining workers can be tested locally starting tomorrow morning.

Full statement – Walsh Mushrooms Golden Ltd.

Operations are being suspended after a member of staff was diagnosed with COVID-19 while in self isolation. Subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive cases.

As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control COVID-19 since March and we have had no incidence of COVID-19 up to this point. We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff.

We will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure. Essential maintenance will continue at the facility. The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.