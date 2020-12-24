Front-line staff and emergency services praised

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council is praising the spirit shown by the people of the county in battling the pandemic this year.

Michael Smith is urging people to continue doing their utmost to prevent the spread of Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

It’ll be a Christmas like few people have experienced before, with visitors only allowed from one household from Sunday, and banned completely from New Year’s Day.

Michael Smith says brighter days lie ahead, and has paid particular tribute to a number of groups.

“To our fantastic medical, nursing and care staff – everybody in the front line who has fought Covid.”

“Our emergency services and our essential services – as we approach the end of the year when we think of loved ones we send them a message of thanks for their enormous effort.