Clonmel records lowest Covid rate in Tipp over the last fortnight

South Tipperary has experienced relatively low levels of Covid-19 infection over the last fortnight.

Latest figures reveal that the Clonmel Local Electoral Area had 11 new cases in the two weeks up until Monday midnight, giving it the county’s lowest infection rate at 45 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s followed by the Carrick-on-Suir area with 13 new cases in the fortnight and a 14-day rate of 67.

Roscrea-Templemore continues to have the worst infection rate in the county with 49 new cases and a 14-day rate of 295 cases per 100,000 people.

Roscrea-Templemore: 49 (new cases) / 295 (cases per 100,000 people)

Nenagh: 40 / 187

Thurles: 28 / 144

Cahir: 17 / 115

Newport: 18 / 110

Cashel-Tipperary: 26 / 95

Carrick on Suir: 13 / 67

Clonmel: 11 / 45