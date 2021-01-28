Browne says border Covid checkpoints are unworkable

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says proposals by the Labour leader to put Covid checkpoints in place near the border with Northern Ireland are unworkable.

Deputy Alan Kelly suggested the posts within 5 kilometres of the border as part of his call for a National Aggressive Suppression Strategy to be implemented in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

However Cashel TD Martin Browne said on Tipp Today earlier that this would simple not be feasible.

“It’s impossible to do what Deputy Kelly is talking about – there’s over 300 crossings that people know of and you can be sure there are many, many more.”

“Look, it needs to be done at the airports and ports. At this stage there has to be strict compliance with essential travel and essential goods coming into the country – let it be to March 5th or extend it further.”