Contracts have been signed today which bring the long awaited new Garda station to Clonmel.

The Minister for the OPW Kevin Boxer Moran and the Justice Minister Charlie Flangan have today signed the contracts which will bring the project to tender stage.

It’s the final hurdle in the ongoing effort to secure a new station for Clonmel which first began nearly 20 years ago.

Tipp FM’s Alison Hyland reports