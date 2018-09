The Garden of Remembrance in Cloughjordan is set to officially open next month.

Works began on the garden back in 2016 to celebrate the one hundredth anniversary of the town’s revolutionary hero, Thomas MacDonagh.

The great grand daughter of Mr MacDonagh, Michelle Drysdale, will be the guest of the honour at the event on October 15th.

At this month’s Nenagh Municipal district meeting, Councillor Ger Darcy spoke of the challenges in getting the garden to this point.