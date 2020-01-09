Clonmel pensioner dies following collision with cyclist

An elderly man who was seriously injured in a collision in Clonmel earlier this week has lost his battle for life.

Gardaí have re-issued their appeal for witnesses to the incident on Monday evening to contact them.

The man was struck by a cyclist while he was walking on the Clonmel by-pass at around 6.30 last Monday evening at Glenconnor Upper.

He was taken to South Tipp General Hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

The local man in his mid-70s passed away at the Clonmel hospital yesterday.

Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda station has renewed his appeal to anyone who was in the area on Monday evening at the time of the collision to get in touch.

In particular, they would like to hear from pedestrians, cyclists or motorists who travelled between the Cashel Road and Cahir Road roundabouts last Monday from 6pm to 6.35.

Clonmel Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640.