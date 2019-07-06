Clonmel gears up for annual Show

Pygmy goat’s, hens, cattle, horses and alpacas are just some of the animals which will be competing at the annual Clonmel Show tomorrow.

First held in 1865 it’s one of the highlights of the year for many across Munster and beyond.

As well as a broad variety of animals the show also includes handcrafts and home baking as well as painting competitions.

Victor Quinlan is one of the Trustees of the Clonmel Show – he says a display by the various First Responders is always popular.

Tipp FM will be broadcasting live from the show tomorrow with Trudi Lalor there from 11 to 2.