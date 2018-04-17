C&C agree sale of Tipp Water site in Borrisoleigh

The C&C Group has agreed the sale of the former Tipperary Water site on Pallas Street in Borrisoleigh.

It’s being sold as a going concern to the Oscar Wilde Water Company Ltd.

The sale will result in the loss of 12 jobs within the Group’s existing business in Borrisoleigh reducing the employee base from 37 to 25.

While disappointed at the job losses local TD Michael Lowry is hopeful for the future of the Oscar Wilde Water Company.

C&C will retain full ownership of the production, marketing and distribution of its Tipperary Water brand.

Further details of the new venture – which its understood involves former Gleeson staff – will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District Seamus Hanafin says it’s mixed news for the Borrisoleigh area.