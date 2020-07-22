Cannabis plants worth €5k seized during Carrick-on-Suir searches

€5,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized from two properties in Carrick-on-Suir.

Local Gardaí, including the District Drugs Unit, executed search warrants at two properties in the Ahenny area at 6pm yesterday evening.

In the first property, Gardaí found mature cannabis plants in a grow house, which also contained lights, fans, heaters and an irrigation system.

In the second search, Gardaí seized cannabis plants growing outdoors at the rear of the property.

No arrests have so far been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.