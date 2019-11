The Plan in Tipp Town is to get a new lease of life and be transformed for Christmas with a series of events.

There will be an official start on December 8th with short events every evening between December 12 and Christmas Eve for the twelve days of Christmas.

The towns businesses have been hit hard by the roadworks and it is hoped that this will be a boost for the town.

Local Councillor Anne Marie Ryan says there has been strong community support for the ideas so far.