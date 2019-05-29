Tipp man secures nationwide deal with Aldi

One of Tipperary’s most innovative Irish food producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 137 stores.

BeeActiv successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme.

The company was set up in 2014 by Conan McDonnell from West Limerick and Dr. Michael Geary from Ballyporeen through their shared passion for beekeeping and a love for nature.

The deal will see BeeActiv’s Irish Blossom Honey available on Aldi’s shelves from June 6th.

Co-founder Conan McDonnell explains more.