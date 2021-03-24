Tipp man behind Irish e-scooter company

An Irish e-scooter company with strong Tipp roots has received a boost in its early development.

Loco Scooters has been named as the first start-up participant at construction company Sonica’s business incubator called ‘First Landings’.

Loco Scooters is an e-mobility start up business based out of Dublin, which was founded last summer by Jason Gore and Templemore man Paddy O’Brien.

Sonica says that its business incubator will allow the company to ‘Land and Expand’ their business in a collaborative environment with support and access to latest technology, as well as expertise such as marketing.