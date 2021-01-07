Thurles Chamber President says businesses surprised at ban on click & collect

The decision to ban click-and-collect for businesses will impact on a number of Tipperary retailers.

All online shopping must now be delivery only – however products that have already been ordered can still be collected.

John Butler is President of Thurles Chamber of Commerce and proprietor of Bookworm in the town.

He says click-and-collect was very important to his bookshop during previous lockdowns.

“It was one of the things that helped us keep going I suppose definitely in the first lockdown.”

“I suppose in the current situation though it seems to be much more extreme. It was a surprise that they banned click and collect but at the same time I suppose you can see the reasoning behind it -they want to restrict peoples movement as much as possible.”