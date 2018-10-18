Plans mooted for Cashel hotel on co-op site

Plans to build a 150 to 200 bed hotel in Cashel are being seen as positive step.

It’s thought that the hotel could be built on the site of the current co-op – which is due to close in the new year.

Many feels a hotel would benefit the area as currently there are issues getting tourists to spend money in the town after visiting the Rock.

There has previously been plans mooted for a hotel at the Old Convent site on Friar St in the town, but that was greeted with strong opposition from locals.

However speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier President of the Cashel Chamber of Commerce Martin Lynch said this site on the Cahir Road would be ideal for the development.