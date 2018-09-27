Online presence key for Tipperary businesses

Retailers across Tipperary have been voicing their concerns about the threat online shopping poses to their businesses.

As the Christmas shopping season approaches, local retailers are faced with fierce competition from online vendors who can offer superior deals and home delivery.

Five billion Euro was spent online by Irish consumers last year, with 60 percent of that going to foreign companies.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, CEO of Tipperary Chamber David Shanahan, spoke of the challenges facing businesses in creating an online presence.