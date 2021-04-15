New CEO appointed to Tipp FM and Clare FM

The Board of Tipp FM has announced the appointment of Ronan McManamy as CEO of the station

Ronan has extensive experience in the media and radio industries in Ireland.

Most recently he was Managing Director of the Irish Examiner, and previously was Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Radio Ireland (formerly UTV Radio).

Ronan was also Chief Executive Officer of Cork’s 96fm and C103 for more than a decade having previously been Commercial Director at the two stations.

In addition to his role at Tipp FM, Ronan as also been appointed as CEO at Clare FM, with whom Tipp FM have operated a successful alliance for over a decade.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chair of the Tipp FM Board, Michael Crowley, described it as a critical appointment for the company and our sister station in Clare.

Ronan says local radio is a key part of the community in Tipperary.

“I’m a huge believer in local radio and the power it has particularly working with communities and creating that sense of place with strong local news, a very good daily talk show where local items are discussed, traditional Irish music show and excellent sport coverage.”

“So I think what will be broadcast in Tipperary is what’s right for Tipperary – there’s plenty of national stations out there but they don’t reflect what’s unique to Tipperary.”