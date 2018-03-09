Nenagh Credit Union say merger vital for survival

Nenagh Credit Union will not survive if members vote against the controversial merger with Thurles.

That’s according to CEO Margaret Grace in response to the concerns of their members who feel it will spell bad news.

She insists the proposed merger with Thurles will deliver a more streamlined service to its members and also extend the provision for online services.

The joining of the financial institutions will result in the loss of Nenagh’s CEO and 5 reprentatives will be re-elected to serve Nenagh on the board, while 6 will represent for Thurles.

The merger comes as Nenagh faces a deficit on their loans – Margaret Grace says they are coming under increasing pressure from the Central Bank.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she explained why the North Tipp branch will be in trouble if members oppose the move:

