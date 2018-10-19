County Tipperary Business Awards take place tonight

The second annual County Tipperary Business Awards take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel this evening.

Businesses and organisations from all over the county are vying for awards in a multitude of categories, from start up to tourism, and from social media use to sports and culture.

Now in their second year the awards are bigger and better than ever with Tipp FM back on board as main media partners.

Tipp FM General Manger Susan Murphy says there are 14 categories in total, with some new additions since last year…