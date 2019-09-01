Appeal made against housing development in Clonmel

An appeal has been lodged against the granting of planning permission for a housing development on the outskirts of Clonmel.

An Bord Pleanala is to rule on the matter early in the New Year.

Tipperary County Council gave the green light for a significant housing development at Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght on August 8th last.

Fethard based Melclon Ltd is the company behind the plans for the 74 residential units having first applied for permission in November 2018.

A total of 30 submissions were made to the planning authority in relation to the application with the vast majority of these coming from private individuals.

One of these has now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanala – a decision is due on January 2nd 2020.