Almost 12,000 in Tipp to receive pandemic payment this week – 1,600 for last time

11,800 people in Tipperary will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week despite the reopening of large portions of the economy.

Latest Government figures show that 700 fewer people will receive the €350 payment this week in the county, compared to last week’s figures.

However, this week’s payment will be the last for 1,600 people who have closed their claim since last Tuesday.

Nationally, 63,000 people will receive the payment for the last time tomorrow.

The Department of Social Protection says this is the highest number of people it has seen return to work in a single week, since the crisis commenced.