Macra Na Feirme’s National Conference gets underway in Tipperary today.

The three Day event which is being held in the Clonmel Park and sponsored by Tipperary County Council features a full program of agricultural, educational and entertainment events.

It will draw visitors from all parts of Ireland, and delegates from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England.

Chairperson Una Ryan says it’s going to have a positive impact on Tipperary’s economy…