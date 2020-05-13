Cullinan says confidence starting to return to the farming sector

Green shoots are beginning to re-emerge for farmers out of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the Irish Farmers Association.

Yesterday one of the beef sectors major buyers, McDonald’s, announced it would reopen some outlets for drive through from next week.

The IFA says up to 60,000 farmers will benefit including many in Tipperary.

It comes as the EU’s agriculture ministers meet by video link later to further discuss supports for the sector.

IFA president – Toomevara’s Tim Cullinan – says while farmers still need more help, there are some signs a recovery’s on the way.

“Hopefully what this will do is bring confidence back into the beef sector again.”

“So already we are seeing green shoots across Europe since the end of the lock-down across Europe and some of the food services starting to open up again which is reflecting in the price of beef here already and obviously we want to see more of that.”