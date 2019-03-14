Calls for deer cull in Tipperary

There are calls for proper systems to be put in place to tackle the growing problem of wild deer in Tipperary.

A number of public meetings have been held to discuss the issue which is impacting on both farmers and motorists.

Farmers have to endure damage to fences and crops when the wild deer encroach on their land while drivers who collide with the animals have to pay for any damage caused to their vehicle.

Independent Councillor Martin Lonergan says a proper plan needs to be put in place to address the issue.