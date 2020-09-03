Cahill to be appointed chair of Agriculture Committee

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has admitted his disappointment at missing out yet again on the Agriculture portfolio.

The Thurles based deputy had been hoping to take over from Dara Calleary, who resigned last month after the Oireachtas golf society dinner.

Instead Micheál Martin nominated Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue for the position.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Cahill said while disappointed at missing out there was some consolation from the Taoiseach.

“I’d love to get a crack at it obviously. I wish Deputy McConalogue the very best of luck in his new role.”

“It’s the Taoiseach’s prerogative to pick his cabinet – he rang me yesterday evening and said it was a hard decision to make and he made it. I have to accept that and obviously I fully support the Taoiseach as leader of Fianna Fail and leader of the government.”

“Now he did say that I’m going to be chairman of the Agriculture Committee which gives me a great chance to influence policy going forward.”