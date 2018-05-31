Bronze for Nenagh man’s dementia friendly garden at Bloom

A garden designer from North Tipperary has won a Bronze medal at Bloom.

Tom Grey from Nenagh was selected for his ‘Moments in Time – Dementia: Understand Together Garden’ which was designed by the Dementia Friendly Garden Team and sponsored by Dementia: Understand Together Campaign.

In the garden, a gallery installation features photographs depicting family, social roles and community, while the physical objects chosen act as focal points for communication.

Tom Grey also explains why the flowers and plants in the garden are suitable for dementia sufferers…

The campaign’s showcase garden will feature in Dublin’s Phoenix Park at Bloom from today until June 4th.