The new 40-bed modular unit in South Tipp General is to open by mid February.

Twenty of the beds will be open next month with the remainder of the beds in the unit to open by March of this year.

Recruitment is well underway to staff the unit.

Speaking to Tipp FM News in South Tipp General Emer Phelan of ESS Modular, who are the main contractors behind the design and build of the unit said they are about to hand over the completed job.