2019 saw more patients treated on trolleys than beds

Over 118,000 people were treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country last year.

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary – University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General – accounted for over 17% of these.

Hospital emergency departments are bracing themselves for a major surge in patient attendances from today.

The expected increase is driven by high flu levels and increased capacity after Christmas.

It comes after new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation showed last year was the worst on record for overcrowding.

University Hospital Limerick – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – suffered most with 13,941 people left without a bed in 2019.

South Tipp General was the 4th most overcrowded in the country last year – 6,942 people who were admitted to the Clonmel hospital had to be treated on trolleys.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations Mary Fogarty said the figures speak for themselves.

The figures for the last 12 months are a 9% increase on 2018.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says increased staffing and bed capacity is required.

Today there are 63 people without a bed at UHL with a further 33 at South Tipp General.